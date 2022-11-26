Before Stanford’s season finale against BYU on Saturday night, I thought it would be good to get the insights of someone who follows the Cougars closely and has a real feel for what Stanford can expect on Saturday night. The person I’ve chosen to offer such insights is my brother Jake, who watches every BYU game and also was in attendance for the Stanford-Utah game earlier this month. I asked Jake six questions plus a prediction. Below is what he told me.

Q: BYU has been kind of an up and down team all season long. Why is that?

Jake: "While the offense has had some inconsistencies, the defense has been the source of most of their volatility. Defense played a great game against Baylor but then couldn’t stop Liberty. Many blame Tuiaki, the defensive coordinator who’s close friends with Sitake. Poor halftime adjustments and defensive play calling.

“Many cite the Notre Dame game as an example, where ND repeatedly hit the same tight end with no adjustments made.

“The defense has improved since Sitake has basically demoted Tuiaki and taken over for him on defensive play calling.

“There have also been some injuries. Max Tooley, Nacua, Brooks and Epps to name a few. Plus Hall has battled some injuries himself. I don’t think injuries are the primary cause but they haven’t helped.”

Q: You’ve seen both Stanford and BYU play in person this season having gone to the Utah game against Stanford. If you were BYU, how would you game plan for Stanford? What are some key things BYU should look to exploit?

Jake: “I think BYU on offense should keep at the running game. Stanford had a valiant effort but defensively got worn down. That being said, staying aggressive with passing game and getting Hall going is key. BYU doesn’t have as strong of a running game as they’ve had in the past with backs like Tyler Allgeier and Jamaal Williams.

“Defensively pressure. McKee seemed to struggle with pressure against Utah and never had a clean pocket. Otherwise, just tackle well, don’t give up the big play and play bend don’t break D.”

Q: You saw this BYU team play at their best when they beat Baylor. I believe you were at that game. What went right for them in that game? How dangerous can this team be?

Jake: “Correct, I was there. The run defense. The defense generally was much stronger. I don’t think we necessarily had our best offensive game. We did start to break down the Baylor defense with the run game and broke out some runs later. But the defense was the difference. That was the inflection point defensively in the season. The subsequent games is when the wheels really fell off and Tuiaki came under fire.”

Q: Talk about Jaren Hall as a quarterback. What makes him so good? What are his main strengths?

Jake: “Off the field Jaren is someone who represents the university well. RM (Returned Missionary), married with a daughter. As well as being the first African American to start at QB for BYU. Just a great guy who’s respected by his team.

“He’s patient and accurate. Good decision making. And is very mobile. Opens up the run game and can hurt on 3rd down. Not the biggest arm but someone who really manages the game well. Similar to a Russell Wilson type.

“Plus he’s the first QB in a while to beat Utah. That’s obviously a big deal.”

Q: Who are the main weapons that Hall most likes to utilize? Who does Stanford most need to keep an eye on?

Jake: "Puka Nacua is far and away the best receiving threat that Hall has. Gunner Romney and Kody Epps are also nice targets, but they’ll both be out for this game. Chris Brooks is a decent back but not too frightening. Brayden Cosper and Chase Roberts are solid receiving options, but Nacua is really the one that can cause major problems for the Cardinal. Otherwise it’s solid role players and a “by committee” approach.”

Q: On defense, who would you say is the top player for BYU and what should Stanford do to be effective against them?

Jake: “Max Tooley and Ben Bywater are two tough linebackers who can stop the run and cover well. Tyler Batty on the line can also pose a matchup problem.

“I would say Max Tooley is our best player, at linebacker. I think if the Cardinal can force him to tackle in space that they could have a good day against him.”

Q: Who you think will win? Why?

Jake: “Current spread is 6.5. I think that’s about right. I think BYU is righting the ship after a good win at Boise State. Stanford is not showing a ton of life. I think BYU wins 24-17 in a competitive game.”

