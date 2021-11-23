Preview: Stanford MBB welcomes North Carolina A&T to Maples Pavilion

Tonight at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Cardinal Sports Radio Network, Stanford men’s basketball will take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies at Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 3-2 overall while North Carolina A&T comes in at 1-4.

Last time out: On Saturday, Stanford lost 86-48 at Baylor. Jaiden Delaire and Spencer Jones each had 10 points for Stanford. Baylor outscored Stanford 52-20 in the second half.

RECAP: Stanford MBB hits a wall in loss at #9 Baylor

On North Carolina A&T: The Aggies have had a rough start to their season as they are 0-4 away from home. The lost 87-63 at Wake Forest in their last outing but did have a close 56-54 loss at South Florida. They are led by graduate student guard Tyler Maye, who is averaging 11.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game and redshirt freshman forward Marcus Watson, who is averaging 11.0 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

As a team, they average 60.2 points per game on 39.2% shooting from the field, 25.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 56.5% shooting from the foul line. They also average a -5.6 rebound margin, 10.6 assists, 9.2 steals, 4.2 blocks, and 13.4 turnovers per game. Their opponents are averaging 66.4 points per game on 41.0% shooting from the field, 32.8% shooting from 3-point range, and 64.6% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is simply take care of the basketball and not allow the Aggies to get free possessions. As long as Stanford is being surgical and efficient in running their offense, the Aggies are going to have a real uphill battle in winning this game.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is dominate the boards. They were aggressive on the glass at Baylor and they need to bring that same aggression into this game. The Aggies have struggled on the glass all year long and if Stanford can crush them on the glass, it should be long night for the Aggies.

Lastly, Stanford needs to bring the energy from the opening tip. If the bring the type of energy they brought in the second half against San Jose State and the first half at Baylor, they should be in good shape. Stanford is the vastly superior team in terms of talent and the only way this game gets close is if Stanford lets it get close.

Prediction: I expect Stanford to cruise to a win in this one. Especially if guys like Delaire and Jones are getting their threes to fall. Stanford is at home and should be motivated to send a message that they’re not going to have a close game against an inferior opponent. Stanford 75 North Carolina A&T 55 is how I see this playing out.