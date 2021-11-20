Recap: Stanford MBB hits a wall in loss at #9 Baylor

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball lost at #9 Baylor by a final score of 86-48. Baylor sophomore guard L.J. Cryer led the way for the Bears with 21 points and 4 rebounds while freshman guard Kendall Brown finished with 15 points and 3 assists. Stanford junior forward Spencer Jones (10 points & 8 rebounds) and senior forward Jaiden Delaire (10 points & 4 rebounds) were the top performers for the Cardinal. Baylor improves to 4-0 on the season while Stanford falls to 3-2.

Baylor led 11-9 with 14:43 to go in the first half as Stanford was hanging around. Brown was leading the Bears with 8 points on 3-3 shooting from the field and 2-2 shooting from 3-point range. Michael O’Connell had a triple for the Cardinal while Harrison Ingram had 3 aggressive defensive rebounds on top of a nice reverse layup.

Baylor would then lead 13-11 with 11:29 to go in the half. Baylor was shooting 5-11 from the field while Stanford was shooting 5-10. Stanford was being really aggressive on the boards, out-rebounding Baylor 8-3.

The game continued to be a battle as Baylor led 19-16 with 7:51 to go in the half. Both teams were shooting 50.0%. It was a very balanced scoring attack from Stanford as Harrison Ingram led them with 4 points and 4 rebounds. Stanford was shooting 1-5 from 3-point range. They needed threes to fall.

It was danger time a bit for Stanford as Baylor led 30-23 with 3:47 to go in the half. Stanford overall was playing well, but they had to finish the half strong. Cryer was up to 10 points for Baylor on 4-5 shooting from the field and 2-3 shooting from 3-point range. Noah Taitz was up to 5 points for Stanford on 2-2 shooting from the field and 1-1 shooting from 3-point range.

Baylor would take a 34-28 lead into halftime as L.J. Cryer (10 points) and Kendall Brown (8 points) led the way. Jaiden Delaire (6 points) was the top scorer for Stanford while Harrison Ingram had 4 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists.

With 15:36 to go, Baylor would lead 42-29 as Stanford was up to 13 turnovers. Stanford had to take better care of the basketball as Baylor was on an 8-0 run over the last 3:35.

Baylor would then lead 53-31 with 12:05 to go. Baylor was outscoring Stanford 21-3 in the second half. All was now going Baylor’s way as they had taken things to another level on both ends of the floor.

Baylor continued to dominate as they led 65-37 with 7:42 to go. L.J. Cryer led Baylor with 16 points while Kendall Brown (13 points) and James Akinjo (11 points) were also in double figures. Jaiden Delaire was up to 10 points for Stanford. This was a game where you had to get more scoring from Harrison Ingram, who was stuck on 4 points. The 18 turnovers from Stanford up this point had just been brutal.

With 3:48 to go, Baylor was up 76-43. Baylor was outscoring Stanford 42-15 in the second half. Baylor was shooting 15-25 (60.0%) from the field in the second half while Stanford was shooting 5-18 (27.8%).

In the end, Baylor walked out with an 86-48 win. After allowing Stanford to hang around for the first half, Baylor put the clamps on the Cardinal in the second half and made sure they didn’t give them any life.

For Stanford, this game did not go the way they wanted. They may not have been expecting to win, but they weren’t expecting to get blown out like this, either. The only thing they can do at this point is learn from it, look at what went well in the first half, and get better. They gotta take better care of the ball and they also do need to find ways to get more out of Harrison Ingram. His rebounding and facilitating was fantastic, but this is a game where he has to put up more points and take on more of the scoring load. The one thing Stanford can take some solace in is the fact that Baylor made Gonzaga and Houston look bad in The Final Four last year, so it’s not this will be the last time Baylor blows somebody out.

Up next for Stanford will be a home game against North Carolina A&T on Tuesday. That game will tip off at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.