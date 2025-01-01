Preview: Stanford MBB to battle Clemson on New Year’s Day

Stanford men’s basketball will ring in the new year with a road game at Clemson on New Year’s Day. Tipoff is set for 1:00 PM PT on ACC Network. Stanford comes in at 9-3 overall and 1-0 in the ACC while Clemson comes in at 10-3 overall and 2-0 in the ACC.

Last time out: Stanford fell to Oregon in a neutral site contest at the SAP Center on Saturday, December 21st. 76-61 was the final score. Despite losing the game, Stanford big man Maxime Raynaud still picked up ACC Co-Player of the Week Honors.

On Clemson: The Tigers were ranked earlier this season and received votes in the most recent AP Top 25 poll, so they’re a strong team. Back-to-back overtime losses to Memphis and South Carolina bumped them out, but odds are good they’ll find themselves back. Their two ACC wins are over Miami and Wake Forest. Both by double digits.

The Tigers are led by graduate student guard Chase Hunter, who is averaging 16.8 points per game on 48.1% shooting from the field, 42.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 86.0% shooting from the foul line. Senior forward Ian Schieffelin is averaging a double-double with 13.8 points & 11.6 rebounds per game while redshirt senior center Viktor Lakhin is also scoring in double figures with 11.5 points & 6.2 rebounds per game.

As a team, the Tigers average 77.9 points per game on 45.2% shooting from the field, 37.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 77.0% shooting from the foul line. They average 36.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals, 3.5 blocks, and 10.7 turnovers per game. They also average a +3.5 rebound margin and a +3.9 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 66.5 points per game on 43.0% shooting from the field, 31.9% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.5% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is keep Clemson away from the foul line. The Tigers are a really good foul shooting team and do a nice job of getting to the line more than their opponents. If Stanford can play clean defense and not allow the Tigers to get too many free throws, that more than anything will help Stanford stay in this game.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is get some shots to fall. Stanford has been streaky with their shooting this season. Some nights they’re falling and some nights they’re not. To some extent, that’s just basketball, but Stanford too often goes into lulls that really hurt them. Obviously Maxime Raynaud is going to need to get going offensively, but it can’t just be him. Oziyah Sellers, Jaylen Blakes, and Benny Gealer are three guys who need to get going with their shooting.

Finally, Stanford needs to win the turnover battle. Like Clemson, Stanford is used to winning the turnover battle, averaging a +3.0 turnover margin per game. Whichever team wins the turnover battle I think will have the edge in this one.

Prediction: Stanford men’s soccer won their opening match of ACC play at Clemson, who was ranked No. 2 in the nation at the time. That should give Stanford men’s basketball some inspiration. That said, I still have to pick Clemson in this one. They’re at home and on paper are the better team. Clemson 79 Stanford 67 is how I see this one playing out.

