Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud named Co-ACC Player of the Week: December 23rd

On Monday, December 23rd, Stanford men’s basketball senior center Maxime Raynaud was named Co-ACC Player of the Week along with Louisville senior guard Reyne Smith.

In Stanford’s two games last week, Raynaud averaged 18.0 points and 14.5 rebounds per game. In a 74-68 home victory over Merrimack, he had 16 points and 16 rebounds and then in a 76-61 loss to No. 10 Oregon at the SAP Center in San Jose, Raynaud had 20 points and 13 rebounds. Raynaud leads the nation with 10 double-doubles and is top ten in the nation in both points and rebounds. On the season, Raynaud is averaging 21.4 points and 11.8 rebounds per game while shooting 50.8% from the field, 38.2% from 3-point range, and 67.8% from the foul line.

Listed at 7’1”, 245 pounds, Raynaud has terrific size and length all while becoming a very polished offensive basketball player. He’s absolutely on the NBA’s radar and if he keeps this up, I think odds are very good he’ll get drafted in the 2025 NBA Draft. The biggest thing for him to work on is his defense and rim protecting. If he can become a better shot blocker and be more physical defensively, he could end up carving out a nice NBA career for himself once his Stanford career is over.

Stanford will return to action on New Year’s Day at Clemson, who just fell out of the AP Top 25. Tipoff is set for 1:00 PM PT on ACC Network.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com



