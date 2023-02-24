This weekend, #2 Stanford BSB will welcome Rice to Sunken Diamond for a three-game series. Game one will be on Friday at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KZSU radio. Game two will be on Saturday 12:05 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream and KZSU radio. Game three will be on Saturday 40 minutes after the conclusion of game two (estimated 4:00 PM PT start time) also airing on Stanford Live Stream and KZSU radio. A doubleheader is scheduled for Saturday due to Sunday’s weather forecast. Both teams come in at 2-2 overall.

Last time out: On Tuesday, Stanford fell to Cal by a final score of 8-4. A Cal grand slam ended up being too much for the Cardinal to overcome.

RECAP: #2/3 Stanford BSB short circuits in home opener against Cal

Probable pitchers: Friday-Game 1: Stanford LHP Quinn Mathews (0-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. Rice RHP Parker Smith (0-0, 4.50 ERA).

Saturday-Game 2: Stanford LHP Drew Dowd (0-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. TBA

Saturday-Game 3: Stanford RHP Ty Uber (0-0, 3.38 ERA) vs. TBA

On Rice: The Owls went 1-2 against Louisiana and defeated Sam Houston on Wednesday in a single game by a final score of 3-1. Rice is picked to finish 8th in the Conference USA Preseason Poll, so they’re not expected to be very good this year. That said, they are off to an ok start and would certainly turn some heads if they could even pick up one win this weekend.

The top contact hitter for the Owls is junior infielder Pierce Gallo, who is batting .500 for 0 home runs, 1 RBI, a .500 slugging percentage, and a .545 on base percentage. The top power hitter is graduate student infielder Drew Holderbach, who is hitting .333 for 1 home run, 1 RBI, a .533 slugging percentage, and a .444 on base percentage.

As a team, the Owls are hitting .295 with two home runs, a .386 slugging percentage, and a .422 on base percentage. Their opponents are hitting .292 with three home runs, a .431 slugging percentage, and a .401 on base percentage. As far as the pitching is concerned, the Owls have a 5.50 ERA while their opponents have a 5.29 ERA.

Keys to the series: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is pitch better. Pitching has been an issue for them this year as they have a 7.50 ERA through four games. That number needs to sink like a stone. So long as the pitching is shaky, Stanford is vulnerable to anyone. This is a situation where you really hope Mathews can pitch well, allowing the rest of the staff to breathe.

If I could emphasize one specific area of pitching, it would be to not give up the long ball. The fielding has been pretty good this year and if the pitching can just force a lot of ground balls and keep balls out of the air, they should be fine.

The next thing Stanford needs to do is have at least one explosive inning per game offensively. We’re talking 4+ runs in the inning. Where Stanford really does their damage is in having monstrous innings where they go off. If they can have at least one explosive inning per game, they should be fine against the Owls this weekend.

Finally, Stanford needs to adjust to the elements. The game against Cal threw them off a bit as it was a cold and windy game. This weekend should have similar elements and Stanford needs to adjust. Having played in such conditions on Tuesday should help, but now they need to execute.

Prediction: Stanford should be frustrated by their loss to Cal on Tuesday and come into this one motivated. They know they let one slip away. It’s tough to get a sweep in baseball, but I think Stanford will find a way to get it done this weekend against the Owls. I think the pitching will be good enough and the bats will come alive.

