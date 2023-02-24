The following statement has been put out by Stanford Athletics regarding Stanford baseball’s home series against Rice that is set for this weekend:

STANFORD, Calif. - With inclement weather scheduled to hit the area on Sunday, Stanford and Rice baseball have made changes to their upcoming three-game series set for this weekend from Sunken Diamond.Friday's series opener will remain at 2 p.m. and will be televised on Pac-12 Networks, but the two teams will now play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 12:05 p.m. Game two of the doubleheader will commence 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.With a doubleheader on Saturday, no game will be played on Sunday.

