Stanford's defense ended the spring with a "win" over the offense in the spring game and there are some promising signs on that side of the ball. Cardinal Sports Report offered an analysis of five offensive players to watch, and now takes a look at defensive players who did well this spring.

Obi Eboh

Eboh began spring as the favorite to be the second starting cornerback and he lived up to that expectation. He started one game last season and played in all 13 to help the Cardinal overcome injuries. His start was against Cal and he had six tackles (four solo) and overall was good in coverage during the season. That carried over to the spring when he consistently won one-on-one coverage drills and nearly had an interception in the spring game. Like everyone else on the defense Eboh focused on improving his tackling. Given the quick passing game in the playbooks of most Pac-12 offenses -- and Stanford's strategic tendency to give up short gains and rely on sound tackling -- his physicality will be counted on. Eboh is a big athlete on the edge (listed at 6-2) and he's going to get plenty of chances to show his skills. Opposing quarterbacks are likely to shy away from Adebo on the other side of the field and will test Eboh first.

Malin Antoine

Antoine is not a new name. He's one of the most experienced defensive backs on the team after he was pressed into a starting role last season due to injuries. He had 53 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups. Those are solid numbers but the performance of the safeties last season often lagged behind what was needed. Antoine and others struggled in run support and didn't make enough plays on the ball. That's a disconcerting combo. Now Antoine needs to be part of the solution. He had a good spring and was praised by his coaches for embracing a greater leadership role and making plays. His knowledge of the playbook and ability to motivate his teammates will be critical when five freshmen arrive in the summer. Out of Salim Turner-Muhammad, Kyu Kelly, Jonathan McGill, Nicolas Toomer and Zahran Manley Stanford needs a couple of them to be ready to help.

Ricky Miezan and Jacob Mangum-Farrar

Maybe this is cheating, but Miezan and Mangum-Farrar are often talked about as a duo and both will be counted on to play a lot this season. Stanford's inside linebacker depth chart is in a tough spot. Curtis Robinson was moved from outside to inside and maybe he makes that a seamless transition, but memories of the Joey Alfieri experiment still linger. Former safety Andrew Pryts is in his second year at inside backer and got some playing time last season. He clearly still had a long road in front of him. Miezan and Mangum-Farrar each showed their physical ability during the spring, and coaches and their teammates are excited about their potential. The challenge for both of them is how quickly they can learn the playbook and become comfortable with the speed of the game inside. They should have plenty of opportunities to learn through trial and error. Stanford really doesn't have much choice but to play the talented youngsters.

Andres Fox