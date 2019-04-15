While there was little progress for most position battles this spring because of injuries, several individual players managed to stand out during the course of spring practices. Cardinal Sports Report offers a breakdown of players to watch on offense after their performances during the spring.

Connor Wedington

Welcome back, Wedington. The third-year player is not an unknown among Cardinal fans after a strong debut season, but last year he was hindered by an injury and only had a couple of appearances playing with a bulky brace. The brace is gone and Wedington looked smooth and explosive during open practices. There has been a debate among coaches and fans since before Wedington got to The Farm about whether he should play running back or wide receiver. There is not a clear successor in the running back room to carry on the standard of performance Stanford has become known for during most of the past decade. Wedington might have been an answer to that, but the coaches decided to keep him at wide receiver. Part of the reasoning is likely connected to David Shaw's desire for better yards-after-catch production from the receivers. Wedington brings that element -- during one memorable punt return drill a couple weeks ago he left four Cardinal in his wake after a couple moves, without the help of a blocker.

Simi Fehoko

Stanford's young receiver corps has several promising prospects, but the one with the least amount of in-game production last year showed exciting flashes this spring. Like many of his teammates Fehoko worked through an injury this spring (he missed the first seven practices) and when he got back on the field he made plays. That's a good word to describe Fehoko going back to his record-breaking prep career in Utah: Playmaker. The 6-4 wideout is excellent with his footwork in and out of breaks and can create separation even on All-American corner Paulson Adebo. Once he becomes physically stronger his aerial combat skills will improve, making him a master of winning contested throws. Wedington, Fehoko, Michael Wilson and Osiris St. Brown should give quarterback KJ Costello plenty of opportunities for explosive plays.

Tucker Fisk

Junior tight end Tucker Fisk looks like he wandered off the pages of Game of Thrones and decided that playing football was easier than wielding an axe. Fisk was a great team player this spring; he played right tackle in the first seven practices because Dylan Powell was not cleared for full contact in team periods. Fisk did well in the job and it's not the first time some people have wondered if he would do more for the team as an offensive lineman. The same has been said about him playing defensive line. Fisk will stay at tight end and showed improved pass catching this spring. There's no doubt that his strength is blocking. He has become the equivalent of a sixth offensive lineman on the field and that should create options for the coaches to use his versatility. Shaw is fond of using fullbacks, but that role took a major step back last season, and neither Houston Heimuli or Jay Symonds are ready to impact a game enough to warrant playing them more than a few snaps.

Foster Sarell

Foster Sarell took every right tackle rep possible this spring and it's difficult to imagine the junior hasn't established an almost insurmountable lead to start at that position. He was on track for a significant role last season when he was injured in the USC game and his absence became a major problem. Sarell has the ability to lock down his side of the line and the man sometimes known as "Fozzy Bear" is a mauler in the run game. He didn't hit the ground running his freshman season like Walker Little, but Sarell and his best friend will probably team up to bookend the line this season.

Henry Hattis