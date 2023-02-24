On Wednesday, Stanford special teams analyst Pete Alamar left the program. A source confirmed to CardinalSportsReport.com that Alamar left on Wednesday with Rice being the expected destination. Alamar was retained on Troy Taylor’s staff as a special teams analyst after being special teams coach under David Shaw since 2012.

This is the second coaching departure for Stanford this week. The first being offensive line coach Klayton Adams leaving to take a job with the Arizona Cardinals after being hired back in December.

The news of Alamar leaving isn’t a huge surprise as it looks like he was more of a short-term holdover until he could find new work elsewhere.

As far as other possible shakeups to the staff, quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard, who was a long-time offensive coordinator under Shaw, has been linked to a possible opening with the Washington Commanders in the NFL. I will provide another update on Pritchard when and if one becomes available.

