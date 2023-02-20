On Monday, Stanford players were informed by head coach Troy Taylor that offensive line coach Klayton Adams will be leaving The Farm to take a job with the Arizona Cardinals. I first posted the news on the CardinalSportsReport.com message boards at 12:20 PM PT, so subscribers got an early heads up.

Adams joined Troy Taylor’s staff in mid-December having just been with the Indianapolis Colts. Adams replaced Terry Heffernan who is now at Virginia. This news obviously came as a surprise to the players and to everyone on our site given that Adams was recently hired by the program, not even making it to spring ball. It’ll be interesting to see when Stanford finds a replacement for Adams, who they hire, and also when Adams himself will announce the move.

Note: This story has been updated to reflect that it was head coach Troy Taylor who informed the team of the news as Adams was in Arizona at the time.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com