Kyu Blu Kelly and Benjamin Yurosek make Pre-Season All-Pac-12 Team

Earlier this week, the Pac-12 released the Pre-Season All-Pac-12 Conference Football Team. Two Stanford players made the team. Stanford senior cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly made First Team Defense while Stanford junior tight end Benjamin Yurosek made Second Team Offense.

Honorable mentions, players who received votes from four or more members of the media were Stanford junior quarterback Tanner McKee, Stanford junior running back E.J. Smith, Stanford senior wide receiver Elijah Higgins, Stanford senior offensive guard Branson Bragg, Stanford senior offensive tackle Walter Rouse, Stanford senior linebacker Levani Damuni, Stanford senior punter Ryan Sanborn, and Stanford junior running back Casey Filkins as a return specialist.

The one player who should have made the list somewhere but didn’t is Stanford grad transfer safety Patrick Fields, who was MVP of the Alamo Bowl last season at Oklahoma. I guess not enough members of the media connected the dots or remembered him, but still, he’s a guy who at a minimum should have been an honorable mention.

Of that group, both Kyu Blu Kelly and Tanner McKee will be representing Stanford at Friday’s Pac-12 Media Day. Given that McKee is expected to have a breakout year at quarterback and Kelly is the top defensive player on the defense, it’s no surprise that Stanford would select those two guys to represent them.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com