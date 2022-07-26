Tanner McKee and Kyu Blu Kelly to represent Stanford at Pac-12 Media Day

On Monday, the Pac-12 announced which student-athletes would be representing their respective schools at Friday’s Pac-12 Football Media Day in Los Angeles. Representing Stanford along with head coach David Shaw will be junior quarterback Tanner McKee and senior cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. Stanford Athletic Director Bernard Muir will also be present in his role as Chair of the Pac-12 Athletics Directors Committee.

Friday’s coverage of the Pac-12 Football Media will begin at 8:00 AM PT with comments from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff followed by media availability with Kliavkoff along with Muir and Senior Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks. One of the key topics of conversation will be the future of the conference in light of USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten.

Stanford will have their open media session at 11:15 AM with Shaw, McKee, and Kelly for a period of 30 minutes. Stanford is coming off a 3-9 season and hoping to have a bounce back 2022 campaign. McKee is looking to be one of the top quarterbacks in the conference as well as the nation while Kelly likewise is looking to establish himself as one of the top players at his position. It’ll be fun to see what they all have to say before fall camp gets underway in August.

