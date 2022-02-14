Harrison Ingram named Pac-12 MBB Freshman of the Week for Feb. 7-13

On Monday, Stanford men’s basketball forward Harrison Ingram was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the week of February 7-13. This is Ingram’s sixth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award this season, so this is becoming a very regular thing for him now.

During this past week, Ingram averaged 14.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in Stanford’s three games against UCLA, Oregon, and Oregon State. His best two performances came against UCLA at home (17 points & 8 rebounds) and at Oregon State (16 points, 6 rebounds, & 9 assists).

Ingram is well on his way to being named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year and if we’re just going off Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors, they might as well hand him the trophy right now. Ingram is also receiving nationwide recognition for his abilities, being named to the Julius Erving Award Watchlist. Suffice to say, he’s one of the top freshmen in the country and has been a major reason why Stanford is vying for its first NCAA tournament berth since 2014.

Stanford’s next game will be on Thursday at home against Utah. That game will tip-off at 8:00 PM PT on ESPNU and Cardinal Sports Network radio.

