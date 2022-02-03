Harrison Ingram named to updated Julius Erving Award watch list

On Wednesday, the Basketball Hall of Fame released an updated version of their watch list for the 2022 Julius Erving Award, naming 10 small forwards in the country who they feel are most deserving up to this point of the season. One of those 10 small forwards is Stanford freshman Harrison Ingram. Ingram is the front runner for Pac-12 men’s basketball freshman of the year, averaging 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game on 40.2% shooting from the field, 33.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 73.6% shooting from the foul line.

The fact that Ingram is on this updated watch list speaks volumes about the kind of season he’s having. It’s a testament to how he’s able to hang with upper classmen who have a lot more experience at this level than he does. When he’s at his best, Ingram is truly a jack-of-all-trades type of player. He knows when to score, he knows when to create easy looks for his teammates, and he’s relentless on the glass. He’s one of the most well-rounded players in the country and on top of that, he’s 6’8”, 230 pounds.

In terms of whether or not Ingram will get the award, that of course remains to be seen. But if he’s able to keep at the pace he’s going and get Stanford back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014, he’ll finish the season with a very strong resume.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.