Harrison Ingram named Pac-12 MBB Freshman of the Week for Dec. 20-26

For the fourth time this season and for the third week in a row, Stanford men’s basketball forward Harrison Ingram has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. This past week, Ingram averaged 9.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in Stanford’s two wins over Wyoming (66-63) and Liberty (79-76) in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu, Hawaii. Stanford was denied a chance of playing for the championship against Vanderbilt due to COVID-19 issues within their own program.

Between the two games, Ingram’s top performance came against Liberty. In that game, he scored 13 points and pulled down 7 rebounds. Ingram continues to be a jack-of-all-trades type of player as the only freshman in the nation averaging 12+ points, 6+ rebounds, and 3+ assists per game. In total, Ingram is averaging 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game on 41.7% shooting from the field, 31.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 76.7% shooting from the foul line.

As of December 24th, Ingram is the only true freshman in the Pac-12 averaging 10+ points per game and he also leads all freshmen in the Pac-12 in rebounds and assists. In short, he has been the best freshman in the Pac-12 by a mile. Nobody else has come close.

Up next for Stanford, tentatively, is a home game against Cal on Sunday, January 2nd at 4:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Cardinal Sports Network radio. The status of the game remains up-in-the-air due to the COVID-19 issues within the Stanford program that resulted in the cancellation of the Diamond Head Classic championship game. The Pac-12 recently announced adjustments to its basketball administration policies for the 2021-22 season.

