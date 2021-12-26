Diamond Head Classic title between Stanford MBB and Vanderbilt canceled

Christmas Day’s Diamond Head Classic title game between Stanford and Vanderbilt was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Stanford program. A team spokesman was unable to confirm total numbers of COVID cases within the team but said the team will provide updates when that information is known.

The following release was sent out from Stanford communications:

HONOLULU – The Diamond Head Classic championship game between Stanford and Vanderbilt has been cancelled due to health and safety protocols within the Stanford program. The game will be declared a no contest.Stanford team-related activities have been paused, and the status of future games is to be determined.

Stanford defeated Wyoming 66-63 in the quarterfinals and Liberty 79-76 in the semifinals. A game with Vanderbilt would have been a nice opportunity for Stanford to boost their NCAA tournament resume with another solid out-of-conference win and the same can be said for Vanderbilt. It’s a bummer for both teams that this game had to be canceled.

Stanford’s next game is scheduled for Sunday, January 2nd at home against Cal. That game is scheduled to tip off at 4:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Cardinal Sports Network radio. Of course, as a result of these COVID issues within the Stanford program, the status of that game remains up-in-the-air. CardinalSportsReport.com will provide updates as needed.

