After putting his name into the transfer portal and then having to pull his name back out because he entered at the wrong time, freshman running back Arlen Harris announced on Monday that he is back in the transfer portal. This is a move that was fully expected as the only reason he pulled out of the transfer portal was for procedural reasons explained in the article hyperlinked above.

Harris was removed from the Stanford roster at the end of October and no longer was on the team, but he was finishing up fall quarter online according to what CardinalSportsReport.com has learned. Harris came to Stanford as a 3-star recruit with a lot of promise but for whatever reason it just wasn’t a good fit for him. Stanford could have really used his services this year as their running back room got really depleted, having to rely on Mitch Leigber to make the switch from safety to running back.

It'll be interesting to see where Harris ends up and how the rest of his college career goes. He has a lot of promise and if he finds the right fit, he could end up having a really productive career.

