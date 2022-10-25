One day after entering his name into the transfer portal, Stanford freshman running back Arlen Harris has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal. From what CardinalSportsReport.com has learned, this is likely a procedural move and nothing more. There are windows by which guys can and cannot enter the transfer portal unless they are a graduate transfer or if a coach got fired. Since neither applies to Harris, the window for him to enter wouldn’t be until December. So the expectation is that come December, once he’s allowed to be in the portal, he’ll be in there.

It should also be noted that Harris has not deleted his tweet that announced his intent to transfer, so that also indicates that the plan is still for him to transfer. He just has to wait until the appropriate window for him to formally enter.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Shaw was asked about Harris and only said that he is not on the team and that he has no comment beyond that. So, it really does seem pretty clear that Harris is gone. It’s just a matter of him having to wait until December to enter the transfer portal.

It looks like somebody in Stanford compliance either entered his name into the portal without knowing the rules or at least forgetting what the rule is. Certainly strange that he was allowed into the portal at all, but it looks like things are now operating the way they are supposed to.

With Harris out of the picture, Stanford’s running back room is dangerously thin. Especially with Shaw’s announcement in Tuesday’s press conference that Casey Filkins will miss a significant portion of time if not the rest of the season. Shaw said they are exploring options by having guys who played running back in high school give running back a shot. So for students on campus holding their breath about open tryouts, it looks like that will not be happening.

