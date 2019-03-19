Starting with the first junior day of the year Stanford has been busy with hosting visitors, making new offers and received two commitments during the first three weeks of March. Cardinal Sports Report takes a look at how these developments affected the 2020 and 2021 recruiting board.

Top 150 junior WR John Humphreys commits

Humphreys is one of the more productive and physically imposing wide receivers in the country; and his commitment to Stanford feeds into a position pipeline that is stronger than ever. Stanford already had a commitment from fellow Southern California standout Bryce Farrell, who provides the speed, and Humphreys is a matchup nightmare with tight end size and the ability to excel out wide.

Stanford got a big-time playmaker headed its way in 2020. @JohnHumphreys06 had over 100 receptions for nearly 2,000 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2018 and expect another big-time year during his senior season.



Stanford is on a run of wide receiver recruiting that is unprecedented in the Rivals era, at least on paper. The 2019 class of Elijah Higgins, Colby Bowman and Marcus Graham may produce two immediate contributors (Higgins and Bowman). Former four star recruits Michael Wilson and Simi Fehoko were freshmen last year, and Wilson has the look of a No. 1 receiver. Osiris St. Brown is a redshirt freshman (who also is a former four star) showed exciting potential this past season. Humphreys told Cardinal Sports Report Stanford won him over independently of his strong family ties to the university. He plans to recruit for Stanford and several of his targets are among the Cardinal's most important recruits in terms of position of need.

Stanford's first junior day was a hit, and produced a commit

Stanford hosted a group of talented prospects for the March 1-2 junior day, including several who have described Stanford as a dream school. Tobin Phillips was one of those and the 6-4, 290-pound defensive lineman committed to Stanford the day he got back to his home in Fresno.



Phillips' reasoning was simple: He was confident Stanford was the place for him after years of thinking of the school as his top choice, so when the visit confirmed everything the 4.3 GPA student needed to see he decided to not wait any longer. Defensive line has long been one of the elusive white whale positions for Stanford to recruit impact players. Phillips brings size, athleticism and the versatility to play inside or at end in Stanford's 3-4 system. The Cardinal did not take a defensive lineman in the 2019 class and settled on a backup plan that incoming outside linebacker recruit Joshua Pakola can easily transition to defensive end. Phillips is an encouraging start to a position group that could be three strong in the 2020 class.

Among Stanford's other junior day visitors were several recruits who think highly of the Cardinal. The most important recruit of that weekend was arguably Texas tackle Chad Lindberg. It's assumed by many in the recruiting reporting business that it will be tough for any school to convince Lindberg not to commit to the Longhorns. Lindberg told Cardinal Sports Report that the "visit confirmed Stanford as a top 3 for me". Stanford will be a contender with Londberg up to when he makes a decision, but it seems unlikely that one visit to The Farm will be enough to overcome the factors in Texas' favor. If Lindberg chooses burnt orange and white over cardinal and white one of the other junior day visitors is a top contender on the offensive tackle board for an offer, Jeffrey Persi. The Southern California athlete has an impressive offer list because his 6-7 frame has a lot of room to fill out and he moves exceptionally well for his size. He loved his visit to Stanford and said an offer from the Cardinal would be "amazing". Stanford will probably need to decide soon about which offensive line recruit on a long list of potential new offer recipients will get one. Two other visitors that weekend who Stanford fans should feel good about are running back Kalel Mullings and tight end Benjamin Yurosek. Mullings has been on position coach Ron Gould's Christmas list for almost two years, ever since the then 14-year-old Mullings excelled at the 2017 June camp. Mullings always considered Stanford a top school and when the offer finally came this year it cemented the Cardinal as a favorite to earn his commitment. What he saw on the visit confirmed he's a good fit for the program and university. Yurosek is a Bakersfield native who is a top recruit on both sides of the ball. Notre Dame is pursuing him to play defensive end. Stanford agrees he could be great at outside linebacker in their system, but they like him even better at tight end. The old Jim Harbaugh rule of recruiting big athletes and figuring it out later comes to mind. Yurosek has visited several times and loves what Stanford offers, especially the tight end friendly offense. He watched the Oregon State game in person last season and enjoyed Colby Parkinson's four touchdowns in the first half.

Stanford's 2020 offers in March

Smith is a versatile prospect who Stanford thinks of similarly to Connor Wedington: He can play either running back or wide receiver and which one may not be decided until he gets to Stanford. For now Cardinal Sports Report predicts he'll be a running back. There's a greater need there and Stanford is out of the running for Chris Tyree and Seth McGowan. Stanford hopes to take two running backs in the class and the board is currently down to Mullings and Smith. Stanford fans should keep a lookout for an offer to Florida prospect Caziah Holmes. Georgia recruit Wesley Steiner is a running back/linebacker recruit who is projected to more likely play linebacker in college.

It's difficult to imagine a more enthusiastic response to an offer than how Metcalf reacted. He was in the car with fellow Bosco Brave Colby Bowman -- his carpool buddy of several years -- when he got the call from offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard. Metcalf celebrated by having dinner with the Bowmans. Metcalf has wanted a Stanford offer for months, if not more than a year. He plans to visit in April and the Cardinal are the strong favorite to earn his commitment. If he commits he will join Myles Hinton in the class as part of what should be a five-member position group.

There are a lot of country roads between West Virginia and The Farm, but Frazier has had his eyes on the Cardinal for several years. He's a big fan of former Stanford great and current Buffalo Bills starter Harrison Phillips. Like Phillips, Frazier has an elite background in high school wrestling and it shows in his football Hudl. He has great short-area quickness and once his hands are clasped on you it's time to start the count. He plans to visit Stanford in April and this may quickly become a battle of the Cardinal versus the home state Mountaineers. He reports a 4.0 GPA.

Tuipulotu is a defensive end recruit for Stanford and the standout on the state champion Lawndale High has offers from most of the Pac-12, including USC, where his brother plays. The Cardinal will face a tough battle to convince Tuipulotu to leave SoCal, but he plans to visit Stanford in April, which will be a great chance to open his eyes to a different path. Stanford could take three defensive linemen in the class and, with the commitment of Phillips, the offers to Tuipulotu and Frazier suggest Stanford is realistic about how tough it will be be to land Jay Hardy and Xavier Carlton. Phillips is working the Central Valley connection with Carlton and it will be a good sign if the Modesto native follows through on his plan to visit in April.

Porter's interest in Stanford was already high before the offer -- he was planning to attend the April junior day regardless -- and he has a longstanding relationship with potential position coach Duane Akina. Porter's father, Larry, coached at Texas while Akina was there and Larry is now the tight end/H-back/special teams coordinator at Auburn.

Stanford's 2021 offers in March

Stanford has thrown its hat onto the pile with the No. 1 recruit in the 2021 class, at least according to one site. It's a loaded year of top talent in the Evergreen State and the Cardinal hope to spoil its North division rival's ambitions to sweep it up for themselves. It will be critical to get Tuimoloau on campus as soon as possible and he's quiet about his recruiting process. Stanford will want to tap into what Tuimoloau said as an eighth grader in this article: “My No. 1 goal is to go to Stanford. If football doesn’t work or basketball doesn’t work out, to have good grades and have a good mindset will help you. I want to be a doctor. I have a plan B on what I want do.”

Suamataia is a special offensive lineman prospect who Stanford has had their eyes on since he was a freshman. Defensive coordinator/area recruiter Lance Anderson has kept in touch via Orem head coach Jeremy Hill and he was the one who let Suamataia know he had an offer. Suamataia told Cardinal Sports Report he plans to visit in the summer and is looking for a school "with great educational standard, a school that has a great tradition in learning, a school that will provide me with the best degree for my future, and a football program that matches its educational standards."

Shipley was shocked to be offered by Stanford and it was a happy surprise. He's a terrific running back prospect with a 4.35 GPA who has a high level of interest in Stanford. His favorite NFL team is the Carolina Panthers and his favorite player is former Stanford great Christian McCaffrey. Shipley explained to Cardinal Sports Report why he's interested in Stanford and he hopes to visit.

Simon makes it a trio of elite sophomore recruits from Washington with offers from Stanford. Simon is a talented wide receiver prospect with offers from throughout the country. He can also play linebacker or safety at a high level and it may not be 100 percent set where Stanford sees him playing.