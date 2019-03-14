There are obvious connections to Stanford for Humphreys and a long tradition of academic and athletic excellence in the family. Humphreys parents (Brad and Wendy) and older sister Kelsey were student-athletes at Stanford. His sister Ashley plays volleyball at USC and his brother Ben played football at Duke.

"I just think Stanford was the best fit for me," Humphreys messaged Cardinal Sports Report. "Academics are very important to me, and football also is very important to me. At Stanford, you can excel in both of those areas at a very high level. There is no better place in the country with a better mix of books and ball.

"People will always say I am going to Stanford because of my parents; I am going to Stanford because it is Stanford University and because it is the best fit for myself where I can better myself as a person, a player, and a student."



Humphreys is, of course, comfortable on campus after too many visits to count before he was even a recruit. He has visited four times as a football prospect eager to learn how he might fit into David Shaw's program. Not surprisingly he liked what he saw.

"I think the locker room and the program is different than any other college," he said. "The guys on the team are really a family, and all care about each other. It has a real family atmosphere, and a family vibe that I want to be a part of. And the program, playing for Coach Shaw who is not only one of the best coaches but one of the best leaders and mentors, is really second to none."

Stanford's wide receiver recruiting is healthy right now, to say the least. Stanford signed three in December and fans are excited to see the talented trio of Elijah Higgins, Colby Bowman and Marcus Graham. The Cardinal may take up to four receivers in the 2020 class and now have two commits, Humphreys and fellow SoCal standout Bryce Farrell.

Position Bobby Kennedy is in his second year on The Farm and the Cardinal have benefitted on and off the field from his addition to the staff.



"I have a really good relationship with Coach Kennedy and we talk a lot," Humphreys said. "It is not always about recruiting or football, but just about life and becoming a better man as well. I am very excited to play for him, as he is a great coach and someone I believe can make me a better player and man. One thing I like about Coach Kennedy was he treated me and acted the same way around me as he did in his meeting room and out on the field with his players. He is super real and honest, and challenges the guys in his room to make them better."

What was apparent when Humphreys tweeted that he was committing to Stanford is that he will be an active recruiter for the Cardinal. A number of recruits reached out to congratulate Humphreys and he identified several of them as targets of his effort to improve the 2020 class..

""I have gotten to know a bunch of guys from camps, and going to college visits. I am already recruiting some guys like Lukas Ungar, Lathan Ransom, Drake Metcalf, Tosh Baker, and Andrew Gentry to name a few. I have met a lot of great guys throughout this process, and now I’m trying to get them to join me and become apart of the #CardClass20."