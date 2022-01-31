 Stanford Women's Basketball: Cameron Brink named Pac-12 WBB Player of the Week for Jan. 24-30
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-31 16:15:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Cameron Brink named Pac-12 WBB Player of the Week for Jan. 24-30

Cameron Brink picks up her third Pac-12 Player of the Week award this season.
Cameron Brink picks up her third Pac-12 Player of the Week award this season. (GoStanford.com)
Ben Parker • CardinalSportsReport
Publisher
@slamdunk406
Publisher of CardinalSportsReport.com. Covering all things Stanford for Rivals.com

Harrison Ingram isn’t the only Stanford basketball player to pick up weekly honors on Monday. Stanford women’s basketball sophomore forward Cameron Brink picked up Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for the third time this season, playing a major role in Stanford’s sweep over the Arizona schools this past weekend. Brink averaged 18.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 2.0 blocks over the two contests. In Sunday’s 75-69 victory over #8 Arizona, Brink came up large for the Cardinal, finishing with 25 points, 15 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks on 10-12 shooting from the field, 1-1 shooting from 3-point range, and 4-5 shooting from the foul line.

Brink continues to be one of the best players in not just the Pac-12, but the country. She has a great blend of size, quickness, and skill that is really hard to find. When she’s on point, she’s a game changer. Plain and simple.

Stanford will return to action on Thursday night at UCLA. That game will tip-off at 7:00 PM PT on ESPN and Varsity Network radio.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}