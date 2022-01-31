Cameron Brink named Pac-12 WBB Player of the Week for Jan. 24-30

Harrison Ingram isn’t the only Stanford basketball player to pick up weekly honors on Monday. Stanford women’s basketball sophomore forward Cameron Brink picked up Pac-12 Player of the Week honors for the third time this season, playing a major role in Stanford’s sweep over the Arizona schools this past weekend. Brink averaged 18.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.0 steal, and 2.0 blocks over the two contests. In Sunday’s 75-69 victory over #8 Arizona, Brink came up large for the Cardinal, finishing with 25 points, 15 rebounds, 2 steals, and 3 blocks on 10-12 shooting from the field, 1-1 shooting from 3-point range, and 4-5 shooting from the foul line.

Brink continues to be one of the best players in not just the Pac-12, but the country. She has a great blend of size, quickness, and skill that is really hard to find. When she’s on point, she’s a game changer. Plain and simple.

Stanford will return to action on Thursday night at UCLA. That game will tip-off at 7:00 PM PT on ESPN and Varsity Network radio.

