Harrison Ingram named Pac-12 MBB Freshman of the Week for Jan. 24-30

For the fifth time this season, Stanford freshman forward Harrison Ingram has been named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. Ingram averaged 8.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game last week in Stanford’s road trip to USC and UCLA. Stanford got a split in that road trip with a 64-61 victory at then-No. 15 USC, who is now ranked No. 19 in the AP poll. In that game, Ingram scored 12 points along with 5 assists and 3 rebounds on 4-10 shooting from the field, 2-6 shooting from 3-point range, and 2-2 shooting from the foul line.

Ingram has the second-most Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors since the award was created in 2019-20. Evan Mobley (USC) holding the record with seven. Ingram has been a real steady force for Stanford all season long and when he’s on his game, he really elevates everyone around him and takes this Stanford team to another level. Stanford will return to action at home on Tuesday night against Cal to begin a four-game homestand. That game will tip-off at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Cardinal Sports Network radio.

