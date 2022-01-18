5th year OLB Thunder Keck withdraws his name from the transfer portal

After previously putting his name in the transfer portal, Stanford 5th year outside linebacker Thunder Keck has decided to withdraw his name, presumably indicating that he’ll be back for a 6th year on The Farm.

Keck did not see any game action this past season as he was working his way back from injury. He came to Stanford as a walk-on and earned a scholarship for the 2020 season, which was his fourth year on The Farm. Keck has totaled 6 solo tackles, 7 assists, and 13 total tackles plus 1.0 tackles for a loss. Keck’s 2020 season as a fourth-year senior was his most productive as he played in five of Stanford’s six games, had 3 solo tackles, 6 assists, 9 total tackles plus the 1.0 tackle for a loss.

Assuming he’s back for a 6th year, Keck will provide depth at the outside linebacker position and be able to provide some veteran leadership in that room. At 6’3”, 235 pounds, he has good size for an outside linebacker and has shown that when given the opportunity, he can make plays. He’s definitely a guy who Stanford would like to have on the team next season.

