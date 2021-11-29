Stanford DE Ryan Johnson and LB Thunder Keck enter grad transfer portal

Per Rivals.com’s transfer portal tracker, Stanford 5th year defensive end Ryan Johnson and 5th year linebacker Thunder Keck have both entered the transfer portal as grad transfers.

Johnson totaled 9 solo tackles, 14 assists, and 23 total tackles in his Stanford career including 0.5 tackles for a loss this year. Johnson’s 5th and final year on The Farm was his most productive. In the 9 games he played this year, he had 6 solo tackles, 9 assists, and 15 total tackles, plus the 0.5 tackle for a loss he got. Stanford’s defensive line was relatively thin this year, but Johnson did his part to help take of the pressure off Thomas Booker.

Keck did not see any game action this year as he was working his way back from injury. He came to Stanford as a walk-on and found way to earn a scholarship in the 2020 season in his fourth year on The Farm. In his Stanford career, Keck totaled 6 solo tackles, 7 assists, and 13 total tackles plus 1.0 tackles for a loss. Keck’s 2020 season as a fourth-year senior was his most productive as he played in five of Stanford’s six games, had 3 solo tackles, 6 assists, 9 total tackles plus the 1.0 tackle for a loss.

