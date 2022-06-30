2023 4-star RB Sedrick Irvin, Jr. commits to Stanford

On Thursday, 2023 4-star running back Sedrick Irvin, Jr. committed to Stanford. Irvin, a former Notre Dame commit, took his official visit to Stanford this past weekend and didn’t take long to decide that Stanford is where he wants to be. Irvin was recruited hard by Stanford prior to his commitment to Notre Dame. When he decommitted from Notre Dame and re-opened his recruitment this spring, the relationship he had developed with Stanford the first go around clearly had a major effect on how things went for him the second go around.

Irvin hails from Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida. Listed at 5’10”, 185 pounds, he has great vision and a really good feel for the game. He has a really nice blend of speed and agility, possessing an ability to make plays both out of the backfield and as a receiver. His shiftiness and speed in the open field is definitely his strong suit.

Irvin is the 8th scholarship commit for Stanford in the 2023 class and the second running back, joining LJ Martin, who flipped from Texas Tech to Stanford earlier this week. It’ll be interesting to see how he and Martin play off each other and what kind of duo they form in the backfield. Stanford’s recruiting class continues to get stronger. At the moment, Stanford has the 43rd best class in the Rivals 2023 Team Rankings. That ranking should get better if they are able to pull in some other names that they are expecting/hoping to land.

