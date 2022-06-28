2023 3-star RB LJ Martin flips to Stanford

Early Tuesday morning, 2023 3-star running back/all-purpose back LJ Martin flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to Stanford. Martin visited Stanford the weekend of June 18th during the first wave of June official visitors and has decided to formally come aboard Stanford’s 2023 recruiting class. Martin is the seventh scholarship player to commit in the Cardinal’s 2023 class, the fifth offensive player, and the first running back.

“I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game I love and making my dream of playing college football possible,” Martin said in his announcement on social media. “Without Him, I would not be the person I am today. To my family and friends, thank you for supporting me throughout my life journey and the recruiting process. To Coach Brooks, my coaches, and teammates at Canutillo High School; thank you for allowing me to display my talents and gifts on the football field. To Coach Demory and my True Buzz West Coast teammates, thank you for taking me in and allowing me to play 7s. To the football coaches and their staffs, who have taken the time to recruit me, I appreciate you and thank you for the opportunity to play football at the next level. With that being said, I am beyond blessed and eager to announce, I’m committed to Stanford University. #GoStanford”

Listed at 6’2”, 205 pounds, Martin has a nice blend of size, speed, and vision for a running back and is labeled an all-purpose back due to his versatility. He can line up both as a receiver and in the backfield and knows how to make plays in a variety of ways. He’s comfortable returning kicks and punts and doing whatever is asked of him. There’s not anything he’s not comfortable doing. It’ll be interesting to see how Stanford will utilize him and what he’ll bring to their program come the fall of 2023. This is definitely a really nice pick up for the Cardinal.

