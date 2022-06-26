2023 3-star DE Armel Mukam commits to Stanford

On Sunday, Stanford football picked up a commitment from 2023 3-star defensive end Armel Mukam out of Woodberry Forest School in Woodberry Forest, Virginia. Mukam visited Stanford the weekend of June 18th and was part of that first wave of June official visitors.

Mukam chose Stanford over Bay Area rival Cal, whom he visited twice: April and June (official). Mukam also held offers from Duke, North Carolina, Colorado, Boise State, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Brown, and Penn.

Listed at 6’4”, 250 pounds, Mukam has good size for a defensive end. He’s very aggressive and active off the edge. He does a good job wrapping up and brings a good dose of physicality. He also has good hands. He knows how to force fumbles, block kicks, and just in general has a good nose for the ball.

Mukam is the 6th scholarship commit for Stanford in the 2023 class and the second defensive commit (Jshawn Frausto-Ramos). As Stanford finishes up their second and larger wave of June official visits, more commits should be announcing in the coming days and weeks. How things go on that front will be interesting to track.

