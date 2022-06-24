Stanford has a strong group of June official visitors this weekend
This weekend, Stanford football has a strong group of official visitors. Notable visitors coming, among those who haven’t committed, are 4-star defensive end Hunter Clegg, 4-star tight end Walker L...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news