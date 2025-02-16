Recap: Stanford MBB gets crushed by No. 3 Duke at Cameron

On Saturday, Stanford men’s basketball fell to No. 3 Duke on the road by a final score of 106-70. Duke guard Tyrese Proctor led the way for the Blue Devils with 23 points and four assists while forward Cooper Flagg had 19 points, five rebounds, and six assists. Stanford center Maxime Raynaud was the top performer for the Cardinal with 19 points and seven rebounds. Duke improves 22-3 overall and 14-1 in the ACC while Stanford falls to 16-10 overall and 8-7 in the ACC.

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Duke-Saturday, February 15th

Duke led 11-10 with 15:18 to go in the first half. Kon Knueppel was leading the Blue Devils with five points while Maxime Raynaud was leading the Cardinal with six points on 2-3 shooting from 3-point range. The Cardinal were doing a nice job on the glass with a 4-3 edge.

Duke would then lead 21-13 with 13:36 to go in the half as Cooper Flagg was getting going with seven points. Stanford called for time, hoping to get some momentum back on their side.

Duke then led 26-17 with 10:21 to go in the half as the game continued to go their way. Duke was shooting 8-13 from the field while Stanford was shooting 5-16. Duke had made six of their last eight field goals while Stanford had made one of their last eight.

With 7:27 to go in the half, Duke led 35-20. The Blue Devils were currently on a 14-3 run as Flagg had nine points. Stanford was having a difficult time getting their shots to fall.

With 4:05 to go in the half, Duke led 42-25. Proctor was up to 12 points for the Blue Devils while Raynaud had nine points for the Cardinal. Raynaud needed more help. Duke was shooting 15-25 from the field while Stanford was shooting 8-24.

Stanford would find a bit of life as Raynaud had a vicious two-handed slam going baseline to make it 45-31 with 2:05 to go in the half. He was up to 15 points, doing his part to keep Stanford in the game.

At halftime, Duke led 49-34 after a nice tip-in from their big man Khaman Maluach. Proctor was leading the Blue Devils with 17 points while Flagg had nine points. Raynaud was leading the Cardinal with 18 points and four rebounds. He was balling out, but once again wasn’t getting the help he needed.

Duke would lead 63-41 with 15:43 to go. It had been a rough game for Stanford guard Jaylen Blakes in his return to Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Duke grad had zero points on 0-6 shooting from the field. Not the kind of game he was hoping to have.

Duke continued to be in front 73-48 with 11:07 to go, though they had cooled down a bit with zero points in the last 2:03. Blakes was finally on the board for Stanford with a mid-range jumper though Raynaud remained the lone Cardinal in double figures with 19 points and six rebounds.

Duke would then lead 80-57 with 7:45 to go as Khaman Maluach was up to 17 points and six rebounds. He was really coming alive for the Blue Devils. As for Stanford, freshman Evan Stinson made a nice 3-pointer from straight away, something that I’m sure will give him some confidence going forward.

In the end, Duke would walk out with a 106-70 victory as a dunk by Stanford grad Neal Begovich capped off a dominant night. Stanford was never in this game and aside from Maxime Raynaud, nobody else was able to really get going.

At this point, all that Stanford can do is put this one in the rear view mirror and move on. They cannot allow this loss to fester and prevent them from having a bad homestand, which will be against some favorable opponents.

On that note, Stanford’s next game will be on Saturday, February 22nd at home against Cal. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM PT on ESPN2.

