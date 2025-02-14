Breaking down the 2025 Stanford Baseball schedule

Stanford baseball’s 2025 season begins this weekend, which means it is time for me to break down their schedule. Make sure to check the link to the schedule for information on TV/streaming. Ok, let’s get after it!

Stanford will open things up this weekend with a four-game series at Cal State Fullerton. Junior right-handed pitcher Matt Scott will get the start in the first game, sophomore left-handed pitcher Christian Lim will start the second game, and sophomore right-handed pitcher Joey Volchko will start the third game. Just to give you a sense of the opening pitching rotation.

The first game was supposed to be on Friday, February 14th, but due to rain, there will be a doubleheader on Saturday. The first game will be at 2:05 PM PT and the second game will be at 5:05 PM PT or 30-45 minutes after the ending of the first game. Game three will be on Sunday at 1:05 PM PT and then the fourth game will be on Monday at 1:05 PM PT.

Cal State Fullerton is coming off a rough season in which they went 16-38 overall and 7-23 in the Big West. Stanford should look to get a split at a minimum and hopefully take three out of four.

Following their road series at Fullerton, Stanford will head back home for a four-game series against Washington, a former Pac-12 opponent. Washington went 19-31-1 overall last season and 10-20 in the Pac-12. They did take two out of three against Stanford last season in Seattle, so Stanford better be ready. Given they will be the home team this time, Stanford should be targeting three wins in this series, but at a minimum they have to at least pick up two wins.

Stanford will remain home for another four game series against Xavier that will begin Friday, February 28th and go through Sunday, March 2nd. There will be a double-header on Saturday, March 1st. Xavier went 30-27 overall and 12-9 in the Big East last season. So they’re coming off an ok season. Stanford should still look to take three our of four and at a minimum get the split.

Following their four game home stand against the Musketeers, Stanford will hit the road for their first ACC series at North Carolina: Friday, March 7th through Sunday, March 9th. The Tarheels are coming off a strong season in which they went 48-16 overall and 22-8 in the ACC, currently ranked No. 6 in the nation. North Carolina reached the College World Series last season and will be looking to get back there once again. This is going to be a tough series for Stanford. Especially with it being their first road ACC series.

If they can avoid a sweep in this series and at least pick up a game, Stanford should feel ok. Especially if they’ve handled business in their other series’ up to this point. If you are Stanford, you want to make sure you enter the North Carolina series with some momentum and a bit of a cushion with respect to tournament resume and all.

Stanford will then come home to host Duke in a three-game series from Friday, March 14th through Sunday, March 16th. Duke is coming off a season in which they went 40-20 overall and 16-14 in the ACC, currently ranked No. 11 in the nation. This is going to be a tough series for Stanford, but ideally, they’ll find a way to win the series by taking two out of three given that it’s at home. They absolutely cannot get swept, but this is one where taking two out of three would be huge.

Stanford will remain at home to welcome Cal to The Farm for a three-game series from Friday, March 21st through Sunday, March 23rd. Cal is coming off an okay season in which they went 36-19 overall and 17-13 in the Pac-12. They defeated Stanford in both midweek games they played in Berkeley last season, but dropped the three-game series at Stanford. It’s a little odd they’re not playing the series in Berkeley this year since it was at Stanford last year, but I guess things reset with the league change and they’ll play in Berkeley next year.

Ideally, Stanford takes two out of three against Cal. A sweep will be tough since Cal will be motivated and has a decent team. But Stanford absolutely cannot allow Cal to take this series.

Stanford will then have a Monday game against San Jose State. San Jose State went 24-33 overall and 16-14 in the Mountain West last season. On paper, Stanford should win this game, but midweek games are always hard to predict and a lot of this will come down to who Stanford is putting on the mound to start. I wouldn’t be surprised to see sophomore righty Aidan Keenan be the midweek starter for the Cardinal, but I could also see him being used as a closer. It’ll be interesting to see how that role gets filled.

Following their Monday clash with the Spartans, Stanford will hit the road to Virginia to face the Cavaliers in their second ACC road series. That will be played Thursday, March 27th through Saturday, March 29th. Virginia is coming off a season in which they went 46-17 overall and 18-12 in the ACC, currently ranked No. 2 in the nation. Virginia reached the College World Series last season and this time is hoping to go the distance. If Stanford can just avoid a sweep, that would be huge.

Stanford will then come back home for a Tuesday game against Santa Clara on April 1st. That will be played on The Farm. Santa Clara played .500 ball last season, going 26-26 overall and 12-12 in the WCC. They lost to Stanford 7-6 last season on The Farm, so this is one that could go either way. Once again, that midweek pitching situation for Stanford is going to be key.

Stanford will stay home for a three-game series against Georgia Tech from Friday, April 4th to Saturday, April 6th. Georgia Tech went 33-25 overall and 15-15 in the ACC, which isn’t bad. This is a series Stanford should look to take two out of three with the goal of sweeping. A sweep would be huge for Stanford given how challenging league play is, but a minimum they have to win the series.

Stanford will stay at home to welcome UC Davis to The Farm on Monday, April 7th. The Aggies went 29-27 overall and 13-17 in the Big West last season. Stanford will be favored for sure, though once again, midweek games are always tough to predict.

Stanford will then hit the road for a three-game series at Clemson from Friday, April 11th through Sunday, April 13th. Clemson went 44-16 overall and 20-10 in the ACC, currently ranked No. 15 in the nation. This is going to be a tough one for Stanford. If they can just avoid getting swept, that would be huge.

Stanford will then come back for a three-game home series against Notre Dame from Friday, April 18th to Sunday, April 20th. The Irish went 27-25 overall and 9-21 in the ACC last season. Given that, this on paper should be a sweep for Stanford and at a minimum they take two out of three.

On Monday, April 21st Stanford will once again welcome UC Davis to The Farm. You know the drill. Stanford will be favored, but with midweek games, who knows what happens?

Stanford will remain home to welcome Wake Forest to The Farm for a three-game series from Friday, April 25th through Sunday, April 27th. Wake Forest went 38-22 overall and 15-15 in the ACC. Wake Forest is ranked No. 14 in the nation, so this will be a big test for Stanford and a huge series. Taking two out of three should be the goal for the Cardinal.

Stanford will then welcome Sacramento State to The Farm on Monday, April 28th. Sacramento State is coming off a season in which they went 26-31 overall and 14-16 in the Big Sky. Stanford will be favored, but once again, midweek games are tough to predict.

Stanford will then hit the road for a three-game series at Boston College from Friday, May 2nd to Sunday, May 4th. Boston College went 22-31 overall last season and 8-22 in the ACC. Given it’s a road series, a sweep will be a challenge, but Stanford ought to take two out of three. What will help Stanford is they’ll be used to the travel by this point.

Stanford will then have a road game at Santa Clara on Tuesday, May 6th. Once again, Stanford will be expected to win, but with midweek games you never know.

Stanford will then have a three-game home series against Grand Canyon from Friday, May 9th to Sunday, May 11th. Grand Canyon went 36-25 overall and 23-7 in the WAC last season, so they had a strong year. They made the NCAA tournament and lost in the Tucson regional. This is a series Stanford would like to take two out of three and ideally sweep, but it won’t be easy.

Finally, Stanford will close out the regular season with a three-game series at NC State from Thursday, May 15th to Saturday, May 17th. The Wolfpack went 38-23 overall and 18-11 in the ACC last season, reaching the College World Series. They are currently ranked No. 13 in the nation. This will be a tough series to end the season for Stanford. Hopefully they’ll have picked up enough wins along the way that taking just one out of three games won’t be a crisis. They definitely won’t want to be entering this series feeling the need to sweep or take two out of three.

Following the regular season, there will be the ACC tournament, which will feature all 16 teams in the league. And then after that, the NCAA tournament should Stanford qualify.

Overall, this is a strong schedule for Stanford. They’ll be facing multiple NCAA tournament and College World Series teams, making for an exciting season of baseball on The Farm. While Rintaro Sasaki is garnering a lot of attention right now in his freshman season, the Cardinal are stressing that they don’t want to put too much pressure on him and that this really is going to be a team effort if they are to get back to the NCAA tournament. Definitely watch the video I posted from Bay Area College Baseball Media Day. That will give you a good feel for how the Cardinal feel as they enter their first season in the ACC.

