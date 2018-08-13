Stanford's 2019 class has a clear road ahead of it depending on how the always tough to predict admissions factor plays out. The offensive side of the class only has a couple lingering questions and it looks promising to bring in a major influx of linemen reinforcements.

Fans who watched the team's first open scrimmage Sunday know that injuries are a major problem with linemen right now and there aren't enough players for two full units. With that in mind it's encouraging for the future that Stanford already has three commits with five as the current goal for the 2019 class.

Branson Bragg, Jake Hornibrook and Barrett Miller are also all admitted.



On paper it's not as starry a collection as several previous Stanford classes, but they were all personally evaluated by first-year offensive line coach Kevin Carberry, making them some of his first offers since he arrived on The Farm.

Stanford is a strong favorite with remaining targets Walter Rouse and Drake Nugent.

Rouse has visited Stanford twice and the third visit was important because it was the first for his mother, who was impressed by what she saw and Walter greatly values her opinion.

Stanford is Nugent dream school and he earned the offer after performing well in front of Carberry at Stanford's July 27 camp.

Austin Jones is already committed to be running behind those linemen and the Bishop O'Dowd prospect is an enthusiastic recruiter for the Cardinal. Nathaniel Peat visited July 27 and Stanford is now in a strong position in the two-school contest with Northwestern for the Missourian. If Peat can get the work done needed for Stanford then the current prediction is that he arrives on The Farm next June.

If Stanford needs to make an offer in the fall one of the top names to keep an eye on is St. John Bosco's George Holani.

Stanford only has one wide receiver commit, but it's a good one. Colby Bowman was the first verbal pledge of the class and was a solo member for months. While there are now nine other commits, he's still waiting for another receiver to get Stanford closer to the target of four in the class.

Elijah Higgins commented on his standing with Stanford in this GatorsTerritory.com interview. Higgins, an excellent student, doesn't appear to have any concern about being admitted to the university and is waiting to have a consistent No. 1 school in his mind before committing.

Florida is likely the strongest competition for Stanford, which has probably been his leader since the spring.

Cornelius Johnson also is a strong candidate to join Bowman and has visited Stanford three times, including a camp appearance last June well before he was a nationally known prospect. Johnson wanted a Stanford offer and has been very serious about the Cardinal ever since he got one.

Stanford is keeping an eye on several other receiver prospects and may not be done with offers at the position. Genson Hooper-Price is one player to keep an eye on and there may be a player or two committed to other schools who may get a look.

There is uncertainty about Stanford's tight end situation. The Cardinal are putting together some back-up plans in the event that the nation's No. 1 tight end, and Stanford's only offer at the position for more than a year, will stay home in Arkansas. But Stanford remains the most likely school to sway Henry away from following the family tradition of suiting up for the Razorbacks.

When the recruiting cycle started it appeared set that Stanford would pursue a quarterback. But at this point that appears unlikely and an offer at this stage to any of the previously reported top candidates -- all of whom are now committed elsewhere -- seems like major long shots to result in a flip.

Stanford already has a 2020 quarterback (2018 Tanner McKee will return from his LDS mission in Brazil) and there are several top rising juniors who the staff is evaluating to possibly join McKee. But if current starter KJ Costello leaves after a great season the depth chart security at that position may cause some sleepless nights until the 2020s arrive.