Walker Lyons talks Stanford and connections to Palo Alto area
One of the key Stanford targets in the 2023 class is 4-star tight end Walker Lyons out of Folsom High School in Folsom, California. Stanford made Lyons’ top-six which also includes Alabama, Ohio St...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news