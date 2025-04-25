Wake Forest DB Sam Neely transfers to Stanford

Stanford football has landed a commitment from Wake Forest defensive back Sam Neely, who did not see any action for the Demon Deacons in 2024 as a true freshman, which means he has four years of eligibility remaining. Neely was rated as a 2-star recruit out of Weddington High School in Matthews, North Carolina with a 5.4 Rivals rating holding offers from a variety of Ivy League schools as well as Connecticut, East Carolina, Marshall, James Madison, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Liberty, and a few others in addition to Wake Forest.

Listed at 5’11”, 185 pounds, Neely’s size indicates he’ll likely play at the cornerback spot. He’ll obviously be a developmental piece, but that’s something that Stanford is all about these days. Developing and coaching guys up. Cornerbacks coach Paul Williams loves molding guys and he obviously must see something in Neely.

Overall, it’ll be fun to see what Neely does once he gets on campus and whether or not a change of scenery at Stanford will do him good. He’s clearly a high academic kid and should be a good fit for Stanford in that department. It just comes down to how much he can grow and develop on the field in the coming seasons.

