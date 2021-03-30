CardinalSportsReport - Unrecognizable in the first half, Cardinal rally for spot in Final Four

Stanford rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half Tuesday night to defeat Louisville 78-63 and advance to the Final Four.

Louisville punched Stanford first and it took a half for the Cardinal to get back up, remember they're the No. 1 overall seed, and punch back. Louisville couldn't regain its footing after a 17-2 run by Stanford redirected their travel plans from the airport to a matchup with South Carolina Friday afternoon.

Louisville led by 12 at the break after they shot 51.6% from the field and made six of ten three-pointers. Stanford shot an abysmal 27.8% and appeared so shaken that they missed a dispiriting number of layups.

Head coach Tara VanDerveer said after the game that she did not recognize the players wearing Stanford's jerseys in the first half. Kiana Williams was pressing so hard that she could have turned coal into a diamond.

VanDerveer admitted after the game that she came down hard on Williams and a couple other players during halftime.

The Cardinal needed a spark. Enter Ashten "Big Red" Prechtel. She did not play in the first half but in 16 breakthrough minutes she scored 16 points and was perfect from the field (6-of-6 and 3-3 FGA).

Prechtel has played a complementary role at a high level in the tournament and the former Sixth Player of the Year in the conference has the ability to go off. She seemed impervious to the bad shooting bug that a couple of her teammates were trying to shrug off at the start of the half.

Her first three-pointer got Stanford within one. Her second put Stanford up one after the first possession of the fourth quarter — on a play called for her to get a shot. Her third three-pointer was a devastating gut shot after Anna Wilson delivered one to the chin the previous possession with her own three-pointer.

Stanford shot 62.5% in the second half, made six of eight three-pointers and only had two turnovers after seven in the first half. The final piece was to get Williams back to being the key.

The first half was a nightmare for Williams, but VanDerveer knew she her star point guard could play her way out of it. Step by step, "Skippy" emerged out of the anxious version of Williams who played in the first 20 minutes. She made two dagger three-pointers.