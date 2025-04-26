UCF QB Dylan Rizk transfers to Stanford

Stanford football has landed a commitment from UCF transfer quarterback Dylan Rizk. Rizk is coming off a redshirt freshman season, which means he has three years of eligibility remaining.

VIDEO: Dylan Rizk Regular Season Highlights | Big 12 Football

Out of high school, Rizk was rated a 3-star with a 5.7 Rivals rating out of Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In addition to UCF, Rizk also held offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, Northwestern, South Florida, Tulane, and some smaller programs while also receiving interest from Pittsburgh, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

As a redshirt freshman last season, Rizk appeared in six games for the Knights, throwing for 904 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions while completing 72 of his 117 passing attempts (61.5%). Those are solid numbers given the sample size, indicating he has a good deal of upside.

At 6’2”, 205 pounds, Rizk has good physical tools to work with. He has good footwork and a nice presence in the pocket, seeing the field well. He puts good zip on the ball with accuracy while also having a good arm to throw it deep. He also can make throws outside of the pocket when needed and the speed needed to scramble if necessary. A very well-rounded quarterback.

Rizk’s commitment to Stanford came just hours after the news of true freshman Bear Bachmeier entering the portal. So Stanford is back to four quarterbacks as senior Charlie Mirer, redshirt sophomore Myles Jackson, and redshirt freshman Elijah Brown round out the room. It’ll be fun to see what Rizk brings to the program and whether he’s able to seriously compete for the starting job in fall camp.

