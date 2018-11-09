Cameron Brink fell in love with Stanford during a basketball camp she attended before seventh grade. Since then she's become the No. 2 prospect in the 2020 class and the gifted 6-4 center committed to her self-described dream school Oct. 28.

Brink was Oregon's player of the year for 2017-18, won gold with the U17 team at the FIBA World Cup in June and was an impact player on Cal Stars Nike EYBL -- probably the top travel team in the country with 2019 No. 1 player and Stanford target Haley Jones. Senior Stanford commit Hannah Jump also plays for the team.

Cal Star coach Kelly Sopak was not surprised to hear Brink committed to Stanford.

"Cam has always been fond of Stanford and all that the program has to offer," he messaged Cardinal Sports Report. "Both (head coach) Tara (VanDerveer) and (associate head coach) Kate (Paye) did a tremendous job of establishing a great rapport with her and made her feel right at home. She is a bright kid with a long career ahead of her on the hardwood, but she sees herself as much more than a basketball player. Stanford can really help her for her career and life after hoops."

Brink's experience on the visit reinforced everything she's come to like about the university and program. It was a packed schedule on each day she and she was accompanied by Jump and now fellow 2020 commit Jana Van Gytenbeek, who is a top-50 player and one of the best point guards in the country.

Stanford's coaches took advantage of it being homecoming week to have the recruits spend time with Nneka Ogwumike and Candice Wiggins. The all-time great Cardinal were back on campus for the reunion weekend. Brink trains with former Cardinal Susan King, who also trains Ogwumike and used to work with Wiggins.

"To meet some of the most amazing players ever was a dream come true," Brink said.

But it was interacting with the current team that left her in awe of the program she will join in June of 2020.

"The major thing I saw this weekend, that I knew before but it became clear to me when I was there, is that the team is a sisterhood," she said. "If there’s one word to describe the team I would say sisterhood. They’re so close. I have never seen a group of people more supportive of each other or have more fun together. They enjoy being with each other every day for six hours.

"(Junior) Anna Wilson was my host and she said the whole time she’s been on the team they haven’t had any drama. It’s an amazing group of girls. Any unofficial I took to other colleges there was no other group of girls as welcoming to me. It really shows you the character that people at Stanford have not just in athletics, but all around."

Brink went to a class with DiJonai Carrington, attended the Stanford vs. Washington State football game, ate meals with other athletes and also went to restaurants in the area to get as much of a "Stanford student" experience as possible.

Brink also is well aware of the character and qualities of the Stanford coaches. She's been around them and communicated with them for years.

"On the court they push you and they’re going to get on you if you’re not doing your job," she said. "They’re also the first ones to congratulate you and tell you that you’ve done a good job. Off the court they’re role models in your life. Through my years keeping in contact with them I feel like I’ve made a good relationship with every single one. I feel really comfortable with them."

Brink has been in the Cal Stars program since she was in the eighth grade. Sopak has watched her develop from winning one-on-one due to her height to becoming a "a dominant versatile force."

"She is college ready right now as a rim protector," he said. "Her ability to defend and protect the basket in the paint area is extremely rare. She allows us to do so much defensively on the perimeter."

Her future teammates also offered their evaluations of Brink on and off the court.

Jump: “Cameron is one of those players that I absolutely love to play with. She is a great teammate and always brings a lot of energy to practices and games. Off the court, Cameron is a really fun person to be around. We have grown close playing together this summer and I can’t wait to spend three years with her at Stanford!”

Van Gytenbeek: “On the court she’s tough, smooth, really athletic and moves really well, especially for how tall she is. She blocks everyone and has a beautiful shot. Off the court she’s a ball of energy and she’s so funny. She definitely brings out the best in me.”

Brink isn't resting now that she's made a critical decision for her future. She is using her commitment as motivation to do even better in the classroom and she knows she still has plenty of work to do improving her already impressive skill set.

"I want to focus on building my strength and developing my shot, so I can try to reach my full potential when I’m there," she said. "I have to keep pushing."