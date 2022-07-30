Three-star DL Cameron Brandt has a chance to be special for Stanford

When Stanford head coach David Shaw joked at Pac-12 Media Day that they didn’t play Utah last year, that was largely due to his team’s inability to stop the run. Stanford added a guy to their 2023 class on Saturday who should help them be stronger in this department: 3-star defensive lineman Cameron Brandt out of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.

Brandt is the 13th scholarship commit for Stanford in the 2023 class. As a result of Brandt’s commitment, Stanford now has the 32nd best recruiting class in the latest Rivals Team Rankings for 2023.

Listed at 6’4”, 260 pounds, Brandt projects to play defensive tackle when he gets to The Farm. Along with his big frame, he moves really well and is very light on his feet. He does a terrific job of using a variety of moves to get around opposing offensive lines and get into the backfield where he loves to wreak havoc. Brandt hits with tremendous force and is about the last guy any quarterback or running back would want to collide with.

What makes Brandt such an exciting addition for Stanford is his rare physical package. Guys at his size rarely move with so much ease. If he lives up to his full potential, he could be a real force on the Stanford defensive line.

If there’s one recent Stanford player for Brandt to try to emulate, it would be Thomas Booker, who got drafted by the Houston Texans earlier this year. When Booker came to Stanford, he was a 4-star defensive tackle listed at 6’4”, 280 pounds. He was slightly bigger and also rated slightly higher with a Rivals rating of 5.8 as opposed to Brandt’s 5.7. But when you watch Brandt play, it’s hard to not think of Booker. Like Booker, Brandt has a big frame and moves exceptionally well. When he gets in the backfield, he knows how to make plays. If he can study Booker and learn everything he can from watching his film while also listening to his coaches, he’s got a chance to be a really special player for Stanford.

