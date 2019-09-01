Stanford won its season opener against a team expected by many to challenge for a top-25 ranking this season and has a great defense. A win by any margin in those circumstances should be celebrated, especially when compared with what several other fanbases witnessed in week one.

However, it's difficult to think past the long-term implications of the injuries in this game. The loss of Walker Little is devastating to the team's goals this season and is of course tragic for the young man. There was no update on his status or KJ Costello's after the game. All indications are that if anything Costello suffered a concussion, which would likely eliminate him from the USC game.

Little's injury was an offensive lineman's nightmare of being rolled into from behind. He was carted from the sideline to the locker room and Tuesday will be the first chance to learn more. Thomas Booker was also reportedly "banged up."

Stanford has almost no depth at several positions and it was imperative for a successful season that good luck favor the Cardinal. That hope didn't survive the first game. Walter Rouse came in for Little but if the future first round pick is out for a lengthy period of time I wonder if Devery Hamilton will move to left tackle and Dylan Powell (who wasn't dressed for Wednesday's practice) will play guard.

Aside from the injuries there actually were a number of things to like about Stanford's performance when viewed through the prism of a season opener.

Let's start with the defense. The group showed improvement in the main areas of focus this offseason and in doing so darn near pitched a shutout. That's tough to complain about.

Stanford's tackling and play along the line of scrimmage was better than most of last season. Northwestern's offensive line isn't great but Stanford's defensive line consistently won up front, limiting the run-first Wildcats to 2.8 yards a rush. Hunter Johnson rushed 11 times for a net of 13 yards and it was several of his runs that made the touchdown drive possible. Northwestern didn't complete a pass on that drive.

Stanford's defense benefitted last year from facing several limited quarterbacks. They got some help from Northwestern's quarterbacks and its receivers a couple times today as well. However, the unit was swarming and made plays that were not fluky.

Paulson Adebo is very good at football. His two pass deflections actually were not simple plays and his interception was impressive. The fact he got that many chances was astonishing. He has improved as a tackler as well. He's not great but he's tough and willing. He doesn't run away from those plays. He got rung making a tackle late in Northwestern's TD drive and was clearly still affected when two plays later he nearly stopped Johnson short on third down.