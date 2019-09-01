Thoughts on Stanford's 17-7 win over Northwestern
Stanford won its season opener against a team expected by many to challenge for a top-25 ranking this season and has a great defense. A win by any margin in those circumstances should be celebrated, especially when compared with what several other fanbases witnessed in week one.
However, it's difficult to think past the long-term implications of the injuries in this game. The loss of Walker Little is devastating to the team's goals this season and is of course tragic for the young man. There was no update on his status or KJ Costello's after the game. All indications are that if anything Costello suffered a concussion, which would likely eliminate him from the USC game.
Little's injury was an offensive lineman's nightmare of being rolled into from behind. He was carted from the sideline to the locker room and Tuesday will be the first chance to learn more. Thomas Booker was also reportedly "banged up."
Stanford has almost no depth at several positions and it was imperative for a successful season that good luck favor the Cardinal. That hope didn't survive the first game. Walter Rouse came in for Little but if the future first round pick is out for a lengthy period of time I wonder if Devery Hamilton will move to left tackle and Dylan Powell (who wasn't dressed for Wednesday's practice) will play guard.
Aside from the injuries there actually were a number of things to like about Stanford's performance when viewed through the prism of a season opener.
Let's start with the defense. The group showed improvement in the main areas of focus this offseason and in doing so darn near pitched a shutout. That's tough to complain about.
Stanford's tackling and play along the line of scrimmage was better than most of last season. Northwestern's offensive line isn't great but Stanford's defensive line consistently won up front, limiting the run-first Wildcats to 2.8 yards a rush. Hunter Johnson rushed 11 times for a net of 13 yards and it was several of his runs that made the touchdown drive possible. Northwestern didn't complete a pass on that drive.
Stanford's defense benefitted last year from facing several limited quarterbacks. They got some help from Northwestern's quarterbacks and its receivers a couple times today as well. However, the unit was swarming and made plays that were not fluky.
Paulson Adebo is very good at football. His two pass deflections actually were not simple plays and his interception was impressive. The fact he got that many chances was astonishing. He has improved as a tackler as well. He's not great but he's tough and willing. He doesn't run away from those plays. He got rung making a tackle late in Northwestern's TD drive and was clearly still affected when two plays later he nearly stopped Johnson short on third down.
Almost everyone who rotated through the defensive line made a play. Casey Toohill led the defense with six tackles, two TFL and a sack. He and Jordan Fox combined to finish the game with the forced fumble and Fox's recovery in the end zone. The defense deserved that and produced four turnovers. Those types of big plays have been few and far between in recent years.
The hit of the day was Ricky Miezan destroying TJ Green on a blitz. It was perfectly timed. Miezan also had another good physical tackle on a run play. He's not a lacrosse player anymore.
Stanford's offense clearly has athletes who can make plays. However far too often those players got into their own way.
The Cardinal were called for five holding penalties and several of them negated major gains. Hamilton was the only repeat offender but Foster Sarell had two penalties as well, one of them holding. The right side of the line seemed to struggle more than the left. Henry Hattis wasn't called for a penalty but was beaten a couple times.
Costello missed a couple throws but overall had a really strong first half that was encouraging for the rest of the season. But his misses were going to be big plays and he couldn't handle a snap on a third down.
Connor Wedington also dropped a pass that would have converted a third down. Davis Mills missed a touchdown thrown to Osiris St. Brown.
All told the penalties, drops and obvious missed throws combined to short Stanford probably 150 yards of offense and a couple scores. That's my opinion and can't be proved, of course.
Costello's injury is the type of scary play that is supposed to be out of football. A defensive player needs to be discouraged from trying to tack on a hit to a sliding player. The blow to Costello's head should have been called for targeting. Shaw would not offer a comment afterward but his facial expression said plenty.
Stanford's quick passing game was very effective and the receivers were often dynamic getting yards after the catch. Wedington, Michael Wilson and Dorian Maddox each left Wildcats flailing in their wake. It was a noticeable change from previous passing game strategies. I think the emphasis on getting the ball to players with space to run is going to be a great positive this season.
This TD play was well called and also an example of going to the strengths of the new receiver corps.
Mills' pass to Parkinson up the seam may have been Mills' best throw and when Parkinson ran over the NW defender it was a great example of what the staff is trying to do now.
Overall I think there were a number of things for fans to appreciate about the offense knowing that many of the mistakes that crashed drives should be correctable or preventable.
The run game was improved over most performances last season despite facing one of the tougher run defenses in the country. Cameron Scarlett and Maddox made defenders miss, were decisive and gained tough yards. Given Stanford doesn't have a star back this year it was a really good day for the group.
By far the most upsetting part of the game for the offense was of course the injuries. It's really a major unknown how Stanford will respond to the injuries to Little and Costello.
