Thomas Eager to be inaugural Kathy Wolff Assistant Baseball Coach

On Monday, Stanford baseball announced an endowment for one of their assistant coaching positions. The newly endowed position, made possible by a donor family that has requested to remain anonymous, will honor Kathy Wolff. Wolff was an administrative associate for Stanford baseball and women’s volleyball from the mid-80s until she passed away on June 11, 2008. Wolff had a huge impact on Stanford baseball and is a major reason why the program has had the success that it’s had. Assistant coach Thomas Eager will now carry the official title of “Kathy Wolff Assistant Baseball Coach” as a result.

Below are quotes about Wolff’s impact courtesy of the release put out by Stanford Athletics:

"Kathy was at the center of Stanford Baseball for decades and influenced both the program and the department at large with her warmth and enthusiasm. We are grateful to the donors for supporting the baseball program and recognizing Kathy's contributions."-Athletic Director Bernard Muir

"Kathy impacted the lives of everyone associated with Stanford Baseball for many years. I am glad to honor someone who is and was an integral part of the program with this gift."-Anonymous donor

"Kathy Wolff means so much to me and the Stanford Baseball family. What a tribute to her memory to have a coaching position endowed in her name. Her love, loyalty and service to Stanford Baseball were immeasurable, and I am looking forward to hearing our assistant coach introduced at each home game with Kathy's name as part of the title."-Current manager/head baseball coach David Esquer

"Words cannot fully express what Kathy meant to Stanford Baseball. Over her years with the program, her love for the Cardinal and dedication to the team were evident every day. Having the assistant coaching position endowed in her honor is a wonderful celebration of her contributions and ensures that her memory will remain alive forever at Stanford."-Former manager/head baseball coach Mark Marquess

