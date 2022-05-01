Thomas Booker goes 150th overall to Houston Texans in 2022 NFL Draft

On Saturday, Stanford senior defensive lineman Thomas Booker was selected in the 5th round (150th overall) by the Houston Texans in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Texans traded up in the draft to get Booker, trading the 166th and 207th overall picks to the Chicago Bears in exchange for the 150th pick. NFL draft guru Mel Kiper, Jr. had Booker as the 150th best prospect in the draft and that’s exactly where he landed. Booker will reunite with former Cardinal teammate Davis Mills, who is currently the Texans’ starting quarterback.

In terms of what he’ll look to bring to the Texans, Booker will look to bring versatility on the defensive line. He played both at defensive end and defensive tackle during his time at Stanford and he foresees that being something that will serve him well at the next level.

“Man, it’s huge. Versatility is the name of the game in the league,” Booker said after the Stanford Pro Day. “If you’re a guy that can fit in different schemes: A three-four and a four-three, then it’s like you’re doing two jobs in one. So for me being able to play everything from zero technique here to five technique gives me a lot of scheme versatility. So hopefully that helps me come draft day and looking for a team that I can fit with.”

While navigating the draft process was a new experience for Booker, he really feels blessed to have former Cardinal players show him the way. One who has been especially helpful to him is Solomon Thomas, who was drafted with the 3rd overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Before Booker even came to Stanford.

“Yeah, absolutely. Solomon Thomas comes to mind,” Booker said of who he’s reached out to. “He’s been extremely helpful throughout the whole process even with like picking an agent and just how I comport myself in the entire process with interviews, combine prep, getting in the right mentality and mindset to perform. So he’s been an extremely helpful resource. But yeah, that’s what I would say.”

While sticking in the NFL will be a challenge, Booker has already seen one his childhood dreams come true. Regardless of what happens going forward, this will be a moment that he’ll be able to cherish for a lifetime. He recognizes few players get a chance to get drafted and be in the position that he now finds himself in.

“Man, it’s crazy, you know? Seeing it come full circle,” Booker said as he walked off Stanford’s practice field one final time. “That whole statement like ‘the days are long, but the years are short’ is so true. You know, I came in here I guess three and a half, four years ago as a freshman. My first time on this field and now to like leave as a senior with an opportunity to fulfill one of my biggest dreams, you know, going to the NFL, is crazy. It’s something that you just gotta really sit back and enjoy and smell the roses a little bit.”

Looking ahead to his rookie year, it’ll be interesting to see how Booker does with the Texans and how exactly they’ll use him. He’s an extremely high IQ player that is willing to do whatever is asked of him while also possessing an impressive 6’4”, 310 pound frame. Guys like him don’t grow on trees and if given the right resources and environment, he could carve out a nice career for himself.

