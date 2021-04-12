CardinalSportsReport - The national champions have plenty of talent to defend title

It has been one week since the victorious Cardinal paraded around Stanford and downtown Palo Alto with huge smiles under their bleary eyes after 24 hours of little sleep.

Stanford's players, coaches and staff are all in recovery mode after months of draining physical and mental exertion to win a "natty" at the end of arguably the most difficult season of college basketball ever. In the coming weeks Stanford's roster for next season will be finalized while coaching staffs across the country are participating in a Black Friday-esque shopping spree in the "transfer portal".

Cardinal supporters did not have to wait long to learn of the first roster development of the just begun offseason: Kiana Williams is going pro Williams is the No. 10 all-time scorer in program history and made the most three-pointers of any Cardinal in history.

Anna Wilson could stay in school for a sixth year, but it's rare for student-athletes to stay in college a sixth year. It's also unlikely that senior captain/emotional leader Alyssa Jerome will stay another year to be a spectator for most of the games.

The loss of Williams will impact the box score in a number of ways and the chemistry of the team on and off the court. However, much like when Candice Wiggins graduated from a team stocked with young exceptional young players, Stanford is positioned very well to be just as successful without the dynamic guard who led them to a championship game.

ESPN's Charlie Creme predicts Stanford will begin next season as the No. 3 team in the country behind UConn and South Carolina — Geno Auriemma's and Dawn Staley's teams should be incredibly good. Both teams relied almost entirely on players who will be back next season and both teams signed massively talented recruiting classes.

So, what will Stanford's lineup look like next season? The good news for every Stanford supporter, and the coaches, is that there will be multiple starter-caliber players who begin each game on the bench. And there are multiple options for how head coach Tara VanDerveer and associate head coach Kate Paye can construct the lineup.

Here is the roster for next season based on my current expectation (position, height, year):

Fran Belibi (F, 6-0, junior)

Elena Bosgana (W, 6-2, freshman)

Cameron Brink (F/C, 6-4, sophomore)

Jenna Brown (G, 5-10, third year)

Brooke Demetre (W/F, 6-3, freshman)

Agnes Emma-Nnopu (W/F, 5-11, sophomore)

Okikiola Iriafen (F, 6-3, freshman)

Haley Jones (G/W/F, 6-1, junior)

Jzaniya Harriel (G, 5-10, freshman)

Hannah Jump (W, 6-0, junior)

Lacie Hull (W, 6-1, senior)

Lexie Hull (W, 6-0, senior)

Ashten Prechtel (F/C, 6-5, junior)

Jana Van Gytenbeek (G, 5-7, sophomore)

Cardinal Sports Report predicts that Jones will in effect be the point guard next season and Van Gytenbeek will play a greatly increased supporting role. It’s also a safe assumption that Brink and Lexie Hull will remain starters, but a fierce competition will unfold for the remaining two spots and that competition won't stop with the season opener.

Of the freshmen, Demetre's impressive skill set is going to be very difficult to keep off the court in the same way that Jones made it look inevitable from day one. Demetre is the No. 11 recruit in ESPN's ranking of the 2021 class but she was in the top five before California's COVID-19 protocols prevented her from competing last winter and spring.

She can play the wing, the "four" and maybe even the "five", so it's possible VanDerveer will play Jones, Lexie Hull, Demetre, and Brink together — a remarkable group of long, versatile athletes.

No one can predict how much any one player will improve during the offseason, especially if there are little to no public health restrictions.

Jump completely changed her body in the time between the end of her freshman season and when she showed up last year for pre-season practices. Jump and the coaches thought that should be No. 1 on her to-do list, but no one could have predicted that she would accomplish so much.

Who does something similar in the coming months? For some players it appears obvious what they need to prioritize in their development.

For example, Belibi needs to have a jump shot that she feels confident using from at least 15-feet. She also needs to develop better awareness of passing lanes, double teams and securing rebounds out of reach of greedy fingers of defenders.

But a jump shot is probably the single most important skill she doesn’t have that she needs. She reportedly made a lot of progress before this last season, but just like with similar reports about Nneka Ogwumike, Chiney Ogwumike and Erica McCall, it seems we all heard about Belibi’s improved shot a year before she earned the green light in games.