Going into this year’s NFL draft, Stanford kicker Joshua Karty was expected to be selected. The question was who was going to pick him and where. Karty ended up going to the Los Angeles Rams in the 6th round as the 209th overall pick.

For his career at Stanford, Karty went 72-73 (98.6%) on extra points and 51-60 (85.0%) on his field goals. His career long was 61 yards in 2022 at Cal and over the last two seasons, he went 41-45 (91.1%) on his field goals. As a junior and senior, he was close to automatic on field goals all while demonstrating an ability to make kicks from virtually any feasible distance.

The main feedback Karty got back from scouts during the draft process is they like his technique and leg power. There are some kickers who are accurate but lack the power and others who have the power but lack the accuracy. Karty has both. He rarely missed at Stanford and anything inside the 50 yard line was virtually a guaranteed make. The last two seasons, he went 7-7 on field goals inside the 29 yard line, 11-12 on kicks from 30-39, 16-16 on kicks from 40-49, and 7-10 on kicks from 50+ yards out. That’s NFL level for sure.

While he is entering his rookie season and knowing full well how cutthroat the kicker position is in the NFL, I do think the Rams have found their franchise kicker in Karty. He has all the pieces an NFL team should look for in a kicker and these past two seasons at Stanford, he has shown that he is an NFL level kicker. I’m excited to see what he does in a Rams uniform.

