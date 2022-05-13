Tavita Pritchard looks ahead to the 2022 season
Earlier this spring, Stanford offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard shared his thoughts on how he’s feeling about the 2022 season and the progress he has seen in the offense. Part one is from the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news