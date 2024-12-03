Tara VanDerveer speaks on Geno Auriemma breaking NCAA wins record

UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma has become the winningest coach in NCAA basketball history, passing the win total of former Stanford women’s basketball head coach Tara VanDerveer (1,216 wins). Upon Auriemma breaking the record, VanDerveer issued the following statement, congratulating Auriemma and long-time UConn associate head coach Chris Dailey:

“This is yet another outstanding milestone in a career filled with them for Geno Auriemma. The level of success he has maintained at UConn over four decades will never be duplicated. But his tremendous legacy extends far beyond any number of wins. It lives in the lives of the countless young women he has positively influenced throughout his career. Congratulations to Geno and Chris on this incredible accomplishment.”

I had the opportunity to interview Auriemma a few years back when I was covering Cal. UConn came to Berkeley and it was one of the most eclectic games I’ve ever covered as Haas Pavilion was packed. UConn won by a final score of 76-66 as Cal put up a great fight.

The night before, I got to hear a panel discussion between then Cal head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, Geno Auriemma, and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. It was an amazing basketball weekend and getting the chance to ask Auriemma a question remains one of the highlights of my sports journalism career.

While Stanford fans would have loved VanDerveer to remain atop the list of winningest coaches, if there’s anyone for her to give up the record to, I think Auriemma would be the guy. He’s won 11 national championships, the most of any coach in women’s or men’s college basketball history. Given that, it’s only fitting that he holds the record for most wins as well.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com