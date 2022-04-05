Tanner McKee looks ahead to Spring Game
The Cardinal & White Spring Game will be on Saturday at 1:00 PM PT at Stanford Stadium. Stanford junior quarterback Tanner McKee spoke to the media in advance of Saturday’s game and how he feels th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news