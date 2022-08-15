Stanford WVB ranked #14 in 2022 AVCA preseason poll

The American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) released their preseason Top 25 poll on Monday and Stanford came in ranked #14. #8 Washington and #12 UCLA were the only Pac-12 teams ranked higher than Stanford while #19 Oregon, #22 Utah, and #24 USC also made the cut.

Stanford is coming off as season in which they made the NCAA tournament, defeating Iowa State 3-1 in the first round before falling to Minnesota 0-3 in the second round. They are hoping to make a deeper run this year and get back to being the type of program that competes for national championships. Redshirt junior outside hitter Caitie Baird, senior opposite Kendall Kipp, and sophomore setter Kami Miner all made the Preseason All-Pac-12 Team, looking to build on the success they had as a trio last year.

Stanford will host their Cardinal & White Scrimmage at Maples Pavilion on Friday at 6:00 PM PT. Fans will be able to enter with free admission. The regular season will then begin the following week as Stanford will head to Nashville, Tennessee to take on Lipscomb on Friday, August 26th and Tennessee State on Saturday, August 27th.

