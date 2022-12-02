Earlier this week, it was announced that Stanford women’s volleyball was endowing their head coaching position thanks to Thomas Montag and his wife Janet. As a result of their generous contribution, the head coaching position for Stanford women’s volleyball will now be known as the Montag Family Director of Women’s Volleyball. Kevin Hambly is the first head coach to ever hold that title in program history.

"Tom and Janet are loyal Cardinal, and have been staunch supporters of Stanford Athletics for years," said Bernard Muir, the Jaquish & Kenninger Director of Athletics in the release. "We are thrilled to see this show of support for our women's volleyball program. This investment in our coaching staff represents a commitment to those who mentor student-athletes and help them achieve their ambitions."

"We are incredibly grateful for Janet and Tom's commitment to the Stanford women's volleyball program and the athletics department," Kevin Hambly added. "The Montag family has tremendously impacted our student-athletes and the program, and I am honored to represent them.”

For the Montag family, their decision to endow the head coaching position is all about their commitment to the program and their desire to see it remain one of the elite programs in the nation.

"Stanford holds a special place in our hearts," Thomas Montag added. "We admire what Coach Hambly has done with the program and are excited to support women's volleyball as he continues to mentor student-athletes and excel on the court."

As Stanford continues to strive to have one of the best women’s volleyball programs in the nation, getting this kind of support is huge. It shows that Stanford is serious about investing in its program and letting Hambly know that they are willing to do whatever they can to help his program reach new heights. It’ll be fun to see what the future holds with this kind of support and also how the program does in this year’s NCAA tournament, which starts tonight at 7:00 PM PT at home against Pepperdine.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com