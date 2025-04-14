Stanford WR Tiger Bachmeier is enjoying the new stuff at spring ball

Stanford offensive coordinator Nate Byham talks opening days of spring practice.
On Monday, April 7th, Stanford football head coach Frank Reich spoke to the media about the start of spring practice.
Stanford comes in at 18-12 overall and 5-10 in the ACC while Clemson comes in at 31-5 overall and 9-3 in the ACC.
Stanford freshman wide receiver Emmett Mosley V entered the the transfer portal.
Stanford women’s basketball junior guard Tess Heal decided to enter the transfer portal.
Stanford offensive coordinator Nate Byham talks opening days of spring practice.
On Monday, April 7th, Stanford football head coach Frank Reich spoke to the media about the start of spring practice.
Stanford comes in at 18-12 overall and 5-10 in the ACC while Clemson comes in at 31-5 overall and 9-3 in the ACC.