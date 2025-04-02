Stanford WR Mudia Reuben hits the transfer portal

David Bailey wasn’t the only Stanford player to hit the transfer portal on Friday. Wide receiver Mudia Reuben announced that he’s hitting the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

During his three years on The Farm, Reuben had 24 receptions for 283 yards and three touchdowns in 25 games played. He only played in three games last season due to a foot injury after having a solid sophomore season in which he had 15 receptions for 199 yards in 10 games played.

Listed at 6’2”, 210 pounds, Reuben has good physical tools to work and is a versatile athlete given his soccer background. He also has a high IQ and good understanding of what he’s supposed to do on the field. If he can stay healthy, he’s got the chance to add depth at the wide receiver position and possibly play the best football of his career.

With regard to what this means for Stanford, Reuben’s departure isn’t a huge loss. They have plenty of depth at wide receiver and guys who can fill those shoes. That said, I do feel Reuben’s best football could be in front of him, so in that vein it would be nice to have him back. Especially since he has two years of eligibility remaining.

Given Reuben is from the Kansas City area, Kansas State, Kansas, and Missouri are three schools to keep an eye on in the event that he wants to play somewhere close to home. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands.

